Pinellas picnic shelter, playground might sit on Native American burials

SAFETY HARBOR ― Picnic shelter No. 9 has long been one of Philippe Park’s popular spots because of its neighboring playground.

The people who held parties at the shelter and used the playground likely did not know that they might have been trampling on a Native American cemetery.

Pinellas County, which owns and operates the waterfront property at 2525 Philippe Parkway in Safety Harbor, was alerted of the possibility two years ago by an archaeology report compiled by University of South Florida professor Thomas Pluckhahn.

“Almost certainly ... human remains are present in this area,” says the report. “The county should consider closing Picnic Shelter No. 9 and the adjacent playground both out of respect for descendant communities and to reduce the possibility of displacing human remains or disturbing human burials.”

The county is now following that advice.

In December, they stopped taking reservations for that shelter. The playground remains in use. Once a new playground is completed near shelter No. 5, by March at the latest, the one at shelter No. 9 will be shut down.

The county will then seek to have the land archaeologically surveyed to confirm whether graves are there and if the shelter and playground can be removed without further disturbance.

Paul Cozzie, the county’s director of parks and conservation resources, said they want to make changes as soon as possible and be sensitive to the situation.

A new playground was already planned for the park, Cozzie said. Upon receiving the USF report in December 2021, the county moved up the start date of erecting that $500,00 project but did not want to close the the park’s only playground until visitors had another to use.

The 15-acre park is named for Odet Philippe, who once owned the land as part of a 160-acre purchase in 1860. He is believed to be the first permanent, non-native settler in what would become Pinellas and is also credited with introducing citrus farming and cigar rolling to Tampa Bay and as one of the area’s first traders of enslaved people.

Prior to his arrival, the land was home to the Tocobaga tribe of Tampa Bay from the year 1000 through the 1500s when Spaniards burned the village. Today, all that visibly remains of the Tocobaga village is a temple mound made of sand and shells, which is recognized as a National Historic Landmark.

An archaeological survey from the 1940s determined that the village was L-shaped, with each leg extending from the temple mound and measuring the length of six football fields. In June 2019, by using modern methods like ground-penetrating radar, Pluckhahn and a team of students worked to determine if those boundaries were accurate.

The shape seems correct, Pluckhan said, but artifacts found as far as 700 feet from the documented boundaries show that they need to be extended outward.

The Tocobagan burial mound — a manmade hill of shell and sand that contains graves — was located outside the village. That area was not part of Pluckhahn’s research but was addressed in his report.

“I felt it would have been remiss not to address the issue,” Pluckhahn said. “It’s been mentioned in some more obscure reports and dissertations occasionally ... But archaeologists haven’t done a good enough job of inserting themselves into the conversation.”

The village’s burial mound measured up to 100 feet in diameter and was built in stages, Pluckhahn said. Once a level was full of graves, the Tocobaga tribe created a buffer of shells and sand and added another layer of burials. Pluckhahn estimates it was up to 15 feet high.

In 1930, the Smithsonian Institute’s Bureau of American Ethnology excavated the mound and removed more than 100 burials to be studied by historians and scientists during a time when such an act was legal and not considered unethical. Photos of the work show bones scattered about.

“The methods for excavation were pretty coarse,” Pluckhahn said. “They excavated a lot of it with a mule drawn scoop. They didn’t use screens or anything. So, I’m sure there’s lots of small fragments of human bone that were dislodged during their excavation ... or there’s a good chance that they didn’t completely excavate the mound” and that graves from the base layer are still in the ground.

Pinellas purchased the land in 1948 and it’s not known when shelter No. 9 was erected.

“Our records go back to the mid-1970s,” Cozzie said. “So, whether that shelter has been there since the park was built or done in the 1960s, unfortunately we don’t have an idea. It certainly would be nice to know what those folks encountered.”

This is not an uncommon problem on Florida’s West Coast, which was home to Native American tribes.

A new restaurant planned for the Anclote River Park in Pasco County is on hold until it can be determined if construction would impact a possible burial mound there. A few years ago, a burial mound surrounded by Port Richey neighborhoods was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. And temple mounds at Abercrombie, Jungle Prada/DeNarvaez, Indian Mound and Maximo parks have been preserved in St. Petersburg.

If the structures at Philippe Park cannot be removed without disturbing graves, Pluckhahn suggests converting that area into an outdoor museum providing a lesson on the burial mound.

“But I would encourage the county to consult with the Seminole Tribe of Florida and their related tribes,” he said. “We should defer to them on whether that plan or other plans are acceptable.”