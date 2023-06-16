Pinellas pool contractor accused of taking $311K from customers, not doing work

A St. Petersburg pool contractor is facing grand theft charges after multiple people complained that they gave him money for work his company never completed, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

David Greiner, 39, was arrested Thursday after a more than six-month investigation into nine complaints from people who said they hired Platinum Pools and Spas LLC for projects that weren’t done, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detectives began investigating the first complaint Dec. 9. The customer said they paid Greiner, the company owner, a $40,668 deposit for what the release called “detailed remodeling work on an in-ground pool at a residence.”

Seven months after the customer paid Greiner, the work hadn’t started and the company was not communicating with them, so they asked for their deposit to be returned, detectives said. That didn’t happen and the customer filed a complaint.

As the investigation progressed, detectives received eight similar complaints about the pool and spa company. The Sheriff’s Office said the customers lost about $311,329 combined.

Detectives spoke with Greiner about his customers’ complaints Thursday and said he denied doing anything wrong and instead blamed the complainants, accusing them of being “difficult and conspiring against him,” the release said.

Greiner was arrested on six counts of grand theft and three counts of money received by contractors. He was booked into a Pinellas County jail and was being held Thursday night in lieu of a $57,000 bond, jail records show.

The investigation is ongoing.