Pinellas prosecutor gets 60-day suspension for Bar violations amid dispute with judge

A Pinellas-Pasco assistant state attorney is serving a 60-day suspension after pleading guilty to Florida Bar rule violations amid a dispute with a judge during a contentious criminal case in 2018.

Juan Manuel Saldivar, a prosecutor in the Sixth Judicial Circuit since 2013, has been suspended until September. A document from the disciplinary case said Saldivar made statements that “were not wholly accurate” in a motion to disqualify Judge William Burgess from presiding over an attempted murder trial.

The Bar said it is also investigating Saldivar’s co-counsel in the trial, assistant state attorney Elizabeth Traverso.

Saldivar and his attorney both declined to comment on the case, as did Traverso.

Burgess said he supports the Bar’s findings and that he accepts an apology letter that Saldivar sent him.

“When Saldivar has served his sentence and has satisfied all sanctions imposed by the Bar, he’s welcome to practice law in my courtroom,” Burgess said.

Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said he thinks Saldivar got “a raw deal” and that the investigation of Traverso is “a headhunt.” Bartlett is frustrated that the Bar would not reveal who brought the motion to the Bar’s attention. The case was referred to the Bar by a judge, though Burgess said it wasn’t him.

Bartlett also said Saldivar is still employed with the office.

“He got into a situation that I don’t think the outcome was what it should have been,” Bartlett said.

Suspensions of prosecutors are rare, said Charles Rose, a former Stetson Law professor who is now law school dean at Ohio Northern University.

“I was in Florida for 14 ½ years. I can maybe think of four or five other occasions where it rose to this level in that amount of time,” he said. “Usually there’s something short of suspension.”

Saldivar’s suspension is representative of a wider trend, as the Florida Supreme Court in recent years has vowed to come down more harshly on lawyers who violate ethics rules. It also came amidst the approval of a Florida Bar rule giving extra weight to judicial complaints about attorney misconduct.

But beyond the statewide implications, the case also reveals a rift between the state attorney’s office and a sitting judge who was a prosecutor in that office for 17 years before he was elected to the bench in 2012. And it shows a pattern of Bar complaints against assistant state attorneys who have sparred with the judge, open years after the criminal cases they disputed have come to a resolution.

“There seems to be animus between the prosecutorial office and the judge over something,” Rose said.

The Criminal Case

On April 13, 2017, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies arrested Emanuel Qosaj, then 20, after he attacked a 75-year-old woman who was walking her dog and tried to strangle her with a leash.

The trial was scheduled for June 2018, but prosecutors asked for a different date, as it was around the time Saldivar’s wife was supposed to give birth and one of the state’s key witnesses was also not available then. Burgess declined to move the trial date.

Saldivar soon after filed a motion to disqualify Burgess from the case, arguing that the judge was biased in favor of the defense.

It was not the first time Burgess had faced such a motion. In 2016, he was disqualified from a case due to an “acrimonious personal relationship” with a defense attorney. In 2017, attorneys from the Office of Statewide Prosecution also filed a motion to disqualify Burgess from a case, alleging bias in favor of the defense attorneys — including Roger Futerman, who was also representing Qosaj. Burgess recused himself.

At the core of Saldivar’s motion was the dispute over the trial date. Like statewide prosecutors, he argued Burgess was biased in favor of Futerman and pointed to a donation the defense attorney made to the judge’s election campaign. Saldivar also said Burgess started a hearing early, speaking with Futerman before Saldivar and Traverso were in the room.

Burgess ruled that the motion was legally insufficient. The prosecutors appealed. The Second District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of prosecutors and another judge was assigned the case.

The trial date, however, remained unchanged, and Saldivar was unable to participate after his wife went into labor.

Qosaj was found guilty of aggravated battery and other charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Florida Bar Case

The Florida Bar opened its investigation in 2020 into Saldivar after a judge referred Saldivar’s motion to the organization, according to Florida Bar spokesperson, Leslie Smith.

Then-State Attorney Bernie McCabe reviewed the motion before it was filed, Saldivar told the Bar. Saldivar also said he discussed the case with Bartlett, who took over as state attorney after McCabe died in 2021.

“I can tell you that I could not have filed this motion without the green light from the State Attorney,” Saldivar said in his sworn statement.

University of Florida law professor Sarah Horn Wolking said the motion to disqualify Burgess represented a “breakdown” on the part of both the judge and prosecutors, and that the dispute could have been handled without a formal motion to boot the judge from the case. Horn Wolking said conflicts between judges and attorneys can be solved by a supervisor from the prosecutor’s office sitting in on the courtroom.

“Ideally these things can be resolved more informally,” she said.

Saldivar submitted an admission of minor misconduct, which carried an admonishment, rather than a suspension, as a sanction. The Bar rejected it. A Bar spokesperson declined to tell the Times why.

Saldivar then accepted a plea deal and agreed to the 60-day suspension.

The Bar found there were misrepresentations in Saldivar’s motion, including the allegations that Burgess had started a hearing early. While Saldivar was late to the hearing, Traverso walked in just as it was beginning and other prosecutors were in the courtroom, Bar documents said.

Furthermore, the witness who prosecutors had said was unavailable for the June trial date ultimately attended it, though the witness didn’t testify.

Futerman said Qosaj may be eligible for a retrial given the Bar findings, and he plans to approach Bartlett to discuss options.

In a statement to the Times, Futerman said Burgess’ integrity is “beyond reproach” and that the judge would not have been influenced by campaign donations, which are common from attorneys, including prosecutors.

Implications

Legal experts interviewed by the Times varied in their assessments of the case. Most agreed courthouse politics seemed to inflame the conflict.

“What I can tell you is there’s more here than meets the eye,” said Florida State University law professor Robert Atkinson.

This isn’t the first time the judge and the prosecutor’s office have gotten into a dispute. In 2019, Burgess threw out evidence in a child pornography case, saying a detective and prosecutors lied to get a search warrant and violated the defendant’s rights. Prosecutors dropped the charges.

The Bar confirmed it was investigating one of the prosecutors, Alexandra Fugate, in that case, too. But it wouldn’t say when the complaint was opened or who filed it. Fugate now works for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Florida Bar directory. She did not return calls seeking comment.

Bartlett said he thinks Burgess holds some animosity toward his office.

“It would appear that Judge Burgess has a dislike for the office and it becomes apparent in the way he treats some of the assistants and the decisions he makes on some of our cases,” he said.

Burgess said that’s not the case.

“I have no animosity toward that office or toward any of the people in the office,” he said. “I proudly served as a prosecutor for many years and was very proud of the work that I did as a prosecutor. And I remain good friends with many people who are still at the State Attorney’s Office.”

Whatever the palace intrigue may be, both Atkinson and Rose thought Saldivar’s motion to disqualify Burgess was inappropriate.

“That’s like aggressive lawyering on steroids,” Atkinson said.

Rose said Saldivar went “beyond the pale” in his motion and that he thought Saldivar got a good deal, considering the allegations.

“The judge was ultimately, for want of a better word, vindicated,” Rose said.

With the Florida Supreme Court and the Bar vowing to respond more strictly to allegations of attorney misconduct — particularly complaints from judges — the outcome of Saldivar’s case is representative of recent trends, said Scott Tozian, a Tampa attorney who represents lawyers in Bar complaints.

“Given that backdrop, I think the resolution is in keeping with what’s been happening over the last several years in attorney discipline,” Tozian said.

While Horn Wolking thinks the motion to disqualify Burgess didn’t need to be filed, she also said the misconduct case could have been handled informally without taking it all the way to the Bar.

“I think there were a number of junctures in this whole story where cooler heads could have prevailed,” she said.