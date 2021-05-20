Pinellas road rage incident leads to shooting and arrest, police say

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

PINELLAS PARK — A Largo man faces charges for firing a handgun at another driver on U.S. 19, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes in 7500 block just after 8 a.m., police said.

Robert Kyle Lewis, 34, was arrested by police and faces one count of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and one count of criminal mischief.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage argument between Lewis and 29-year-old Peter Sala Jr. on the highway, police said. The argument started as a verbal altercation but escalated after Sala threw a banana and struck the pickup truck being driven by Lewis.

Lewis reacted by pulling out a gun and firing into Sala’s vehicle, police said. The bullet shattered the front passenger window and lodged into the vehicle’s dashboard.

Sala had a laceration in his leg from the shattered glass.

Lewis was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was released after posting a $12,000 bail.

