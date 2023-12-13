Pinellas sex offender solicited lost boy, 12, in Walgreens parking lot, cops say

A registered sex offender has been arrested after Pinellas deputies said he tried to solicit a lost 12-year-old boy who approached him in a Walgreens parking lot.

Tommy Lee Gleason, 57, was arrested on a charge of attempted solicitation in connection with the incident, which occurred about 3 p.m. Friday at the Walgreens at 5405 66th St. N.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy approached Gleason in the parking lot and said he was lost. Gleason then told the boy: “You’re pretty. I have a place I can take you. I’ll give you $100 to do something with me,” the affidavit states.

Gleason is a sex offender because he was charged in 2000 with offering a 14-year-old $100 to $300. He pleaded no contest to that charge and was adjudicated guilty, records show. He spent about 14 months in prison before violating his sex offender probation in 2003, for which he spent another 17 months in prison. He violated again in 2006 and got another two years in prison, records show.

Gleason now also is facing a charge of failing to properly register as a sex offender after deputies found him using a cell phone that was not registered with the state, which is a requirement of his sex offender status, records show.

He also has served prison time on charges of grand theft, burglary and fraud out of Polk County, records show.

Gleason was being held at the Pinellas County jail Wednesday. Bail information wasn’t immediately available and an attorney was not yet listed for him.