Pinellas sheriff’s deputy who ran over St. Pete Beach sunbather gets reprimand

A Pinellas Sheriff’s deputy who ran over a woman on St. Pete Beach in May has received a written reprimand.

According to a memorandum from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Todd Brien could have received a punishment ranging from a written reprimand to a 24-hour suspension. He has been with the sheriff’s office since 2013.

Brien ran over Robin Diffenderfer, then 23, after making a right turn on St. Pete Beach while responding to a 911 call, the sheriff’s office said. Diffenderfer sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

The incident was not the first time in recent years that a law enforcement officer has run over a sunbather on local beaches.

In February, a Clearwater police officer received remedial training after running over a beachgoer’s leg.

In 2020, an Indian Shores police officer ran over a man who was laying on the sand listening to music. The incident prompted the agency to change its policies regarding officers driving on the beach, which included the department using ATVs instead of SUVs for patrol. The officer in that incident was suspended for three days.

Experts said SUVs on the beach can be dangerous for sunbathers. Of the four law enforcement agencies patrolling Pinellas beaches, only Indian Shores broadly limits the use of large police vehicles on the sand. Other agencies have said they need the vehicles to get to different parts of their patrol areas quickly.