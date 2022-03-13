Pinellas sheriff’s DUI operation ‘Wolf Pack’ ends with 39 charges

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies issued 39 criminal charges and more than 160 citations Saturday night and Sunday morning as part of a county-wide operation targeting drunk driving.

The charges, issued between 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, included 22 DUI arrests and eight charges of driving with a suspended license or registration, according to police. Other misdemeanors and felonies accounted for an additional nine criminal charges, according to police.

Citations were issued for speeding, driving without insurance and not wearing a seatbelt, among others.

The operation, called “Wolf Pack,” was “part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s ongoing commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving,” the agency stated in a news release. “The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.”

Other participating agencies included the Florida Highway Patrol, Treasure Island Police, Indian Shores Police, Kenneth City Police, Largo Police, Pinellas Park Police, St. Petersburg Police, Clearwater Police and Tarpon Springs Police.