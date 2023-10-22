On Pinellas side of Gandy Bridge, driver charged with racing

A driver in Pinellas County was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol Friday night and charged with racing at more than 100 miles per hour, troopers said.

A trooper on patrol on the Gandy Bridge witnessed a 2013 Nissan traveling westbound behind a group of motorcycles, Sgt. Steve Gaskins wrote in a media release.

The driver slowed to 40 miles per hour, then rapidly accelerated despite the 55 miles per hour speed limit, Gaskins said. The trooper overtook the Nissan and arrested the driver, who was charged with racing.

The driver’s vehicle has been impounded for 30 days per Florida statute and the driver was brought to the Pinellas County Jail. The motorcycles were not able to be stopped, the release said.

Street racing has caused deaths in Tampa Bay and the rest of Florida. Last year, a new law was created to make it easier to prosecute people believed to be involved in street racing.