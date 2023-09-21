Pinellas trolley driver attacked by stranger near St. Pete Pier, police said

A 46-year-old Clearwater man has been arrested after police say he attacked a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority driver on a parked trolley in downtown St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.

The trolley was parked near the entrance to the St. Pete Pier when the driver wrapped up a break and got back on to resume his route shortly after 5 p.m. At that point, he was battered by a man he didn’t know, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, the agency said in a news release Thursday. They did not name the driver.

Detectives identified Obdulio Chacon as a suspect based on evidence that was collected during the course of the investigation, police said.

With assistance from the Largo Police Department, Chacon was arrested Wednesday night and questioned by St. Petersburg detectives, the release said.

Chacon was booked into a Pinellas County jail, where he faces a charge of aggravated battery. He was being held on $10,000 bond as of Thursday evening, jail records show.