Pinellas woman accused of stealing more than $754K from HOAs, faces 13 new charges

A 47-year-old Tarpon Springs woman arrested last summer after authorities said she took hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowner association accounts she managed and put the money into her own bank account is facing new charges after 13 more accusers came forward, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Fonville, also known as Jamie Holloman, was arrested in connection with the new charges on Tuesday, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

Fonville was an accounting manager at First Choice Association Management — where she oversaw bank accounts that belonged to 58 different homeowner associations and issued checks on their behalf — when a complaint about possible fraudulent activity was made in February 2022.

Investigating detectives determined Fonville had used the account information from three HOAs to create fraudulent checks and then deposited those into her personal bank account, the Sheriff’s Office said in a June 27, 2022, release. The amount totaled more than $228,300.

Fonville used the stolen money to pay her credit card bills, buy tickets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers games and pay for living expenses such as food and groceries, investigators said at the time.

When the Sheriff’s Office announced that she had been arrested on June 24, 2022, the agency said she faced three counts of scheme to defraud. However, detectives said they thought Fonville had taken additional funds from other accounts, and they asked anyone with information to come forward.

By the time of her second arrest, detectives had 13 other victims — and the new losses totaled $526,433.61, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which put the combined tally for the previous HOAs and the new ones at around $754,734.44.

In addition to the initial three counts of scheme to defraud, Fonville now faces 13 additional counts, detectives said.

She was booked into Pinellas County Jail, where she was being held on a $265,000 bond Wednesday night, jail records show.