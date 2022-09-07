Pinellas woman arrested in case of burned body found in St. Petersburg alley

A Pinellas Park woman has been arrested after investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department say she burned a dead body “beyond recognition” in an alleyway dumpster last month.

Cree Worley, 30, was arrested Tuesday night and faces a felony charge of “abuse of a dead body,” among other charges. As of Wednesday evening, Worley remained in Pinellas County Jail with bond set at $20,513, jail records show.

The investigation that led to Worley’s arrest began late in the evening on Aug. 17, when St. Petersburg police and firefighters responded to 911 calls about a dumpster fire in an alleyway behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters and police investigators discovered a body that was described at the time as “burned beyond recognition” with “most of the upper and lower extremities destroyed” by fire. According to firefighters, the woman’s body had been doused in a flammable substance before it was set ablaze.

The medical examiner’s office later identified the body as that of Heather Elizabeth Olmstead, 31, after obtaining a single, usable thumbprint, according to court records. Those records also said, “the medical examiner has not been able to determine cause or manner of death at this time.”

County records show Olmstead lived off and on in Gulfport and Clearwater, but she most recently was described as a “transient” in court records from December 2021.

According to Worley’s arrest report, police investigators recovered some key evidence from the site of the dumpster fire: a cellphone found near the body that was linked to a man Worley knows, and video surveillance from surrounding buildings that showed two trucks pulling away from the scene just after the blaze was lit.

One, a white Ford pickup truck, was registered to Worley’s mother, police said. The other, a black GMC truck, was registered to the man whose cellphone was found near Olmstead’s body. According to St. Petersburg police, security footage taken from around the residential neighborhood that night shows both trucks pulling up to a home in the 3300 block of 10th Avenue South just 16 minutes before the fire started. The footage showed the man who lived there walking toward the vehicles and placing a gas can in the bed of the black GMC pickup, police said. Then the video shows the two vehicles leaving together, heading east on Fairfield Avenue toward the site where Olmstead’s body was found.

On Tuesday, the night Worley was arrested, the man living in the home told police that Worley went to his house with her mother and the owner of the black GMC to buy crack cocaine. He also confirmed that the can he put in the truck was full of gasoline.

The Tampa Bay Times isn’t naming Worley’s mom, the man who owns the GMC truck and the cellphone found near Olmstead’s body or the man who lives at the 10th Avenue South home because records do not indicate any of them have been arrested or charged in this case.

According to search warrants filed in the case, Worley and her mom were “not cooperative” with police during the investigation, though at one point the mother admitted to driving to south St. Petersburg the night of the fire to pick up a “friend of her daughter whom she refused to name.”

That phone conversation with detectives was cut short, though, when another woman, believed to be Worley, was heard repeatedly saying “hang up the phone” and “I didn’t murder anyone,” according to police.

So far, Worley has been the only one arrested in the investigation into Elizabeth Olmstead’s death. She faces one count of abuse of a dead body — a third-degree felony.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.