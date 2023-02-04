Pinellas woman arrested in connection to fatal Robles Park stabbing in Tampa, police say

A 53-year-old St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Robles Park neighborhood in Tampa last November, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 400 block of East Nordica Street just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022, and found a 49-year-old man with critical injuries, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. . The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. .

During the course of their investigation, detectives say they interviewed Clarissa Cubby, an acquaintance of the victim, and she told them the man had dragged her into an apartment located at 428 Nordica Street. She said he had pushed and punched her, and she stabbed him “to get him off her,” according to the release.

But officers say witness testimony conflicted with Cubby’s story. Investigators also obtained nearby surveillance video, and what was shown in the footage did not match the timeline of events Cubby had provided in her statement, either, police said.

When Tampa police told Cubby about the statements witnesses gave, they say she changed her version of the story. The news release does not state the details she changed.

Cubby was arrested in St. Petersburg on a Hillsborough County warrant, according to Pinellas County jail records. . She was booked into Pinellas County jail Thursday and is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She remained in jail Fridayaccording to Pinellas jail records. She is awaiting transfer to a Hillsborough County jail.