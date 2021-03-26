Pinellas woman charged with killing her father after two-year investigation

ST. PETERSBURG — Two and a half years after deputies said 71-year-old Daniel Gillespie was murdered in his Clearwater home, detectives on Friday arrested the woman they believe was responsible.

Shannon Gillespie, one of Daniel Gillespie’s daughters, faces a charge of first-degree murder in her father’s death, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times on Friday. Detectives arrested her at her St. Petersburg apartment and booked her into the Pinellas County jail just after 10 a.m.

Gualtieri declined to go into details about the extensive investigation but said physical evidence, lab tests, witness statements and 46-year-old Shannon Gillespie’s own statements pointed to her as the alleged killer.

“I’m very comfortable with the case,” he said. “There is abundant evidence and that’s why she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.”

The Sheriff’s Office previously said the elder Gillespie died of unnatural causes. Gualtieri said Friday that he had been stabbed with a knife and beaten with a baseball bat.

Shannon Gillespie previously denied to the Tampa Bay Times that she had anything to do with her father’s death.

Deputies found Gillespie’s body on Nov. 15, 2018, after responding to the home he shared with his daughter and her children at 1506 Meadow Dale Drive. Court records from the weeks leading up to his death spelled out tension in the family.

Daniel Gillespie wanted his daughter to move out, and she refused, so he took the dispute to court. A judge sided with the father on Oct. 30, two weeks before his death. The father and daughter also lobbed allegations of abuse back and forth in separate petitions for domestic violence injunctions filed that summer.

After his death, the elder Gillespie’s three other children moved to sell the Meadow Dale Drive house, which Shannon Gillespie fought in court. A magistrate sided with the pro-sale children and the home was set to be sold to an investor in January 2020.

Just before the sale was to occur, the home went up in flames in the middle of the night. Gualtieri said Friday the blaze is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.