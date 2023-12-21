Pines forum focuses on homeless encampment

Dec. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — In the basement where the concept of Safe Harbor was born, local leaders and citizens gathered again to discuss homelessness.

"We are hoping to open a door here to solutions today by bringing in the intelligence, the resources and the compassion of the community," said Harry Hubbell, Traverse City Church of the Nazarene board member who organized the "Pines Forum."

Forty-five people attended the first forum. Other participants included Traverse City Police Department Chief Matthew Richmond, Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe, Father Derrick Quinn from Grace Episcopal Church and Jubilee House, Safe Harbor board member Josh Brandt, Goodwill of Northwest Michigan Outreach Coordinator Ryan Hannon, Carley Marie who organized the Pines Thanksgiving meal this year and current Pines resident Trevor.

For slightly more than an hour people discussed issues pertaining to chronic homelessness, specifically within the Pines. The Pines is an area near the Grand Traverse Commons not far from the intersection of Division and 14th streets where many homeless people live in encampments.

According to Hannon, there are approximately 275 people experiencing homelessness in the five-county region. But the majority of the people he works with live in Grand Traverse County.

"We've found that approximately 25 or so people on any given day are over there in the Pines," he said. "You see kind of different layers of assistance that people need to get out of homelessness. Some people may need a lot of help and some people may only need a little bit of help."

Figuring out what that help might entail was the crux of the conversation at this forum.

One Traverse City woman asked the new mayor why affluent, part-time residents can't pay more in taxes.

Shamroe said the reason they are unable to raise taxes in that way is because it would violate a number of state laws. She said changes like that would need to start at the state level.

Another specific issue was raised by a man who lives in the Pines who said he's struggling to find a place that will take him alongside his two beloved Siberian huskies. The female husky recently gave birth to nine puppies.

To keep his dogs warm this winter he said he's using a yurt with a wooden frame and door that was donated to him. The structure violates the semi-permanent structure ordinance that's part of the city's policy. Although no clear solution was identified for him or his dogs, officials said they would help him figure it out.

At the end of the meeting, organizers shared questionnaires that asked attendees what areas of homeless involvement they'd like to help with. Many people filled out the questionnaires as the meeting adjourned.

Chronic homelessness is a term used to describe people who have experienced homelessness for more than one year, or repeatedly, while struggling with substance use disorder, serious mental illness or a physical disability, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Northwest Coalition to End Homelessness officials said their goal was to end chronic homelessness by 2028, which will mean providing places for those without permanent housing.

Shamroe said the city expects to have 33 units available for chronically homeless people in the new Ruth Park apartments and in Annika Place, which is currently under construction.

"People don't always understand the work that's being done in the background," Shamroe said. "Between working with our nonprofit partners and all the people that care in the community keep things moving toward long-term solutions rather than short-term bandages."

Shamroe said Saturday's forum showed how many community members want to be involved and want to help. She hopes this will be the first of more forums to come.

"I thought it was a really great discussion," she said. "I really appreciated that it felt like a first step in a community conversation versus: 'This is your one-and-only chance.'"

City commissioners plan to host a public study session in January or February to continue the conversation and find solutions, she said.