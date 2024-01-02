Pines & Palms under new leadership

Jan. 2—THOMASVILLE- Pines & Palms, a Georgia/Florida art group, fell under new leadership in the new year. The local nonprofit organization was started by artist Sandi Shaw, who is retiring.

Now, artists Margo Ruffin, Kristine Jones and Emily McKenna will assume all day to day operations.

Pines & Palms will continue the events and exhibitions they have been known for; the Bloom into Art, Plein Air Art Festival and Transcendence contemporary exhibition, as well as weekly art studio and periodic classes and demonstrations.

Ruffin, Jones and McKenna are excited about the possibilities for expanding their outreach into the community by offering additional art events, and continuing their vision of empowering, encouraging and exhibiting the creativity of established and emerging artists in Georgia and Florida.

For additional information individuals may contact them at: goartists@pinesandpalms.org or visit their website at https://pinesandpalms.org/