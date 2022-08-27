Pinetree Country Club murder suspect to appear in court next week

Aug. 27—Bryan Rhoden, the man accused of killing the three people found dead at Pinetree Country Club's 10th hole last summer, will appear in court next week.

The proceeding will be the first since Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said he would seek the death penalty in the case. That announcement triggered a checklist of court rules intended to minimize the margin for error during prosecution.

Prosecutors, under those rules, are expected Wednesday to confirm their intent to seek the death penalty.

Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy will preside over the hearing.

Rhoden, meanwhile, is also required to appear with his attorneys. He is being represented by Atlanta lawyers Bruce Harvey and Stephen Katz, as well as attorneys from the Office of the Georgia Public Defender Council's Death Penalty Division.

Other actions laid out by the checklist include review of the defense attorneys' qualifications and any pre-trial issues to be raised by the defense.

Rhoden has been charged with binding Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California, with duct tape and zip ties in Jonesboro and forcing them into a pickup truck. Rhoden then drove the men to the Kennesaw golf course, where he shot them, investigators allege.

Gene Siller, Pinetree's golf pro and the third victim, is believed to have been killed because he came upon an active crime when he went to investigate a truck on the course.

Two other people — Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron — are accused of aiding in the murders. Pruitt is said to have aided in kidnapping the two men, while Cameron allegedly retrieved the gun used in the murders at Rhoden's request. It was not immediately clear if Pruitt and Cameron would also appear Wednesday.