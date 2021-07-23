Pinetree Country Club shooting suspect indicted

Jul. 23—Bryan Anthony Rhoden, the suspect in this month's triple-homicide at Pinetree County Club, was indicted by a grand jury on 15 counts, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.

On July 3, at the Pinetree Country Club, police found a white Ram 3500 pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene Siller, 46, the club's head of golf, who had been shot in the head. Police believe Siller was killed because he stumbled upon an active crime. In the bed of the truck, police found the bodies of Henry Valdez, 46, of California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, both of whom had suffered "apparent gunshot wounds."

After a five-day search for the suspect, Rhoden was arrested in DeKalb County by members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals and the Chamblee Police Department.

A grand jury Thursday indicted Rhoden on three counts of malice murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, five counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to the indictment, Rhoden bound Pierson and Valdez with duct tape, put them in the bed of the pickup and took them to Pinetree, where he shot them.

The indictment states Rhoden then shot Siller, fled, hid the handgun he had used and "did solicit another individual to pick up the firearm so as to avoid apprehension and otherwise obstruct the prosecution of himself."

Rhoden's bond hearing is set for July 29.