Pinetree murder suspect's hearing postponed following grand jury indictment

Jul. 29—The second court appearance for Bryan Rhoden, the suspect accused of murdering three men at Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club July 3, was canceled, according to the office of presiding Judge Kimberly Childs.

Cancellation of the bond hearing Thursday came following Rhoden's indictment by a Cobb grand jury July 22. A new bond hearing has yet to be rescheduled, but could possibly happen next week.

Once an indictment is handed down, the case leaves the docket of the Magistrate Court and is in the hands of the Superior Court, said Latonia Hines of the Cobb County District Attorney's office.

On July 3, at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, police found a white Ram 3500 pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene Siller, 46, the club's head of golf, who had been shot in the head. Police believe Siller was killed because he stumbled upon an active crime. In the bed of the truck, police found the bodies of Henry Valdez, 46, of California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, both of whom had suffered "apparent gunshot wounds."

Rhoden is charged with three counts of malice murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, five counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.

Stephen Katz, co-defense attorney for Rhoden, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.