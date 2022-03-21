Pinetree shooting alleged co-conspirator being held in S.C., murder suspect's trial still pending

Mar. 21—As the man accused of murdering three people at a Kennesaw golf course continues to await trial, an alleged co-conspirator is being held in a South Carolina jail on drug trafficking charges.

Cobb County Police charged Justin Caleb Pruitt, of South Carolina, with kidnapping in December, accusing Pruitt of aiding murder suspect Bryan Anthony Rhoden in binding victims Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez with duct tape and zip ties in Jonesboro, Georgia. Police also said in a warrant that Pruitt helped transport Valdez and Pierson in the bed of a pickup truck to Pinetree Country Club, where they were shot and killed.

According to jail records, Pruitt is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina on two charges of trafficking cocaine. Pruitt was booked into the jail in September of last year and remains there, according to records.

On July 3 of last year, at the country club, police found a white pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene "Gene" Siller, 46, the club's head of golf, who had been fatally shot. Police believe Siller was killed because he stumbled upon an active crime. In the bed of the truck, police found the bodies of Valdez, 46, of California, and Pierson, 76, of Kansas, both of whom had suffered "apparent gunshot wounds."

Several days later, law enforcement arrested Rhoden in DeKalb County. He was later indicted on numerous charges including murder and kidnapping.

The triple-murder at a suburban golf course during the Fourth of July weekend shocked residents and brought national attention. Siller, the beloved golf pro who police said was an innocent bystander, is survived by his wife and two children.

Rhoden, an aspiring rapper, waived a formal arraignment last October and entered a plea of not guilty. He remains in jail awaiting trial. The office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said Rhoden's case remains an open and active investigation.

Pruitt's drug charges stem from a South Carolina State Grand Jury investigation that resulted in the indictment of 13 people. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictments back in 2019 after an investigation into "a multi-county cocaine trafficking organization that was largely operating in the Lowcountry of South Carolina." Pruitt, nicknamed "Freeway Jay LaPee," was listed as one of the 13 who were indicted.

Robert Kittle, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General, said Pruitt was arrested late August or early September of last year on the South Carolina warrant. He was extradited to South Carolina last September. A circuit court judge ordered him to be held without bond in November — Pruitt's case is pending and no hearing date is scheduled.

"While we cannot specifically comment on this case, I would say as a general rule we handle charges here before releasing him to any other state, unless the interests of justice or the circumstances of a situation dictate letting the other state go first," Kittle said. "Sometimes global resolutions are worked out with the authorities from various jurisdictions with charges at the table."