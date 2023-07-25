Pineville man, 76, pleads guilty to 1 of 26 rape charges in decades-old case

A 76-year-old Pineville man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison on one reduced charge of rape, while 25 other counts of first-degree rape against him were dropped.

Harvey Joseph Fountain accepted a plea bargain on the count of second-degree rape, leading 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard to sentence him to 20 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Beard also ordered Fountain to register for life as a sex offender, should he be released from prison.

Fountain was arrested twice in April 2019 by Rapides Parish Sheriff's detectives after an initial complaint was made accusing him of raping children at different homes around Pineville in the 1970s through early 1980s.

Each arrest was on 50 counts of first-degree rape, for a total of 100 counts, but Fountain later was indicted on 26 counts.

Through the years, Fountain's health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his case. The Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office, through at least two different prosecutors, and his attorney, John Flynn, were close several times to reaching a deal, but it wasn't formalized until Monday.

In March 2022, the two sides were close to an agreement on a deal that would have had Fountain plead guilty to two counts of first-degree rape.

Rapides Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Harvey Fountain, 76, gets 20 years in prison for reduced count of rape