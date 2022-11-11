Pineville man accused of trafficking girls and forcing them to work agrees to plea deal

A Pineville man has pleaded guilty in federal court to the sex trafficking of a child and forcing that girl and two other children to work to support him.

Darnell Fulton will be sentenced April 11 in Alexandria, according to federal court records.

An eight-count indictment, filed in July 2020, alleges he had trafficked two girls for sex and forced them and another younger child to bake and sell brownies to support him and his family. The children were taken out of school, tortured through waterboarding and other methods to meet daily sales quotas. The abuse took place from June 2016 through May 2019, the indictment alleges.

On Oct. 26, Fulton pleaded guilty to transporting a minor to another state with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to engage in forced labor.

The agreement calls for the other counts in the indictment to be dismissed. Fulton is expected to be sentenced to 35 years in prison on the trafficking charge and 20 years on the conspiracy charge. The sentences will be run concurrently.

The trafficking charge carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000. The conspiracy charge of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The agreement calls for Fulton to be supervised for life on the trafficking charge and five years on the conspiracy charge. He will be forced to make restitution to the three victims.

Two of the victims were younger than 16, and one was younger than 12.

Although a resident of Pineville, Fulton was arrested in Dallas County, Texas. During his first court appearance before a magistrate there, he denied his identity and mentioned protests and riots connected to the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"This is why your cities are burning. This is why," he said. "Because you can just take someone on someone's word and just pull them into court and shackle them. How many people have you done this to?"

"Mr. Fulton, you're just not helping yourself right now. Nothing you're doing right now is helping anything that you're interested in," U.S. Magistrate Judge David Horan told him. "You need to just listen to your lawyer and understand that this is what is happening at this point."

Fulton continued to insist he wasn't the man who had been indicted and disrupted the hearing several times. After the court confirmed his identity, he later was extradited back to Alexandria.

