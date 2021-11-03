Pineville man arrested on warrant in fatal hit-and-run crash

A Pineville man has been arrested in the case of a pedestrian killed in an Oct. 30 hit-and-run crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from the agency's Bureau of Investigations office in Alexandria arrested Keith A. Roland, 62, on a warrant for felony hit and run.

Roland was booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center on Wednesday morning on the warrant. He later bonded out, according to online records.

Killed in the crash was 35-year-old April L. Dubios.

Dubios died around 7:30 a.m. after being hit by a truck while she was walking on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 71, north of Montgomery.

More: 4 people die in weekend crashes in Grant, Rapides parishes; Monday crash kills 1

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Pineville man arrested in Grant Parish crash that killed April Dubios