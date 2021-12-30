Pineville man being held on counts from gun-pointing incident

Dec. 30—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Pineville man is facing 10 felony counts stemming from an incident Dec. 24 when he purportedly thought someone was trying to kill him and began running wildly about pointing a gun at others inside a motel and outside a restaurant.

Spencer J. Daniels, 39, appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court and remained in custody later in the day on a cash-only bond of $200,000.

Daniels was arrested late Friday afternoon when sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at people at the Booneslick Lodge Jane in southern McDonald County. Subsequent calls reported a man running down the road and pointing a firearm at others.

One of the deputies first on the scene noticed a vehicle in a ditch that he recognized as previously having been operated by Daniels. Witnesses told deputies that the gunman had fled on foot to a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Daniels fled out a door of the business as deputies entered and was caught moments later. A pat-down of his person turned up a loaded 9 mm magazine, and a 9 mm handgun was found in trash can of restroom inside the McDonald's. A search of the suspect's car turned up a bag containing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Interviews of witnesses helped deputies determine that Daniels allegedly had entered the lobby of the Booneslick Lodge yelling for someone to call 911 because somebody was trying to kill him. A man present in the lobby at the time told deputies that he started towards the door and Daniels pulled out the gun and pointed it at him.

Two other witnesses told deputies that they had just got off work at a nearby Walmart when they saw the suspect's vehicle swerving all over the road. As the female witness went to pass him, Daniels pointed the gun at her, she said. She tried to accelerate and he rammed the passenger side of her car before running off into the ditch.

Daniels, who has a prior conviction for burglary in New York City, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and single felony counts of property damage, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.