Pineville man pleads guilty in 2017 child pornography case, sentenced to 30 years

A 63-year-old Pineville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison at hard labor on multiple counts of child pornography with a juvenile younger than 13, which he'll have to serve without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

William Gary Ryder asked 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard to allow him to serve the concurrent sentences at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

William Ryder arrest: Pineville man charged with possession of child porn, sexual battery

More crime news: 15-year-old arrested in fatal shooting being tried as adult, requests transfer back to juvenile facility

Beard told Ryder he would make the recommendation, although the final decision rests with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Ryder was arrested in March 2017 by the Pineville Police Department on 18 counts of child pornography and one count of sexual battery. He later was formally charged on those counts, as well as one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

On Monday, the state agreed to drop the sexual battery and failure to register charges when Ryder pleaded guilty to all 18 child pornography counts.

If Ryder ever gets out of prison, his sentence requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Pineville resident William Gary Ryder takes plea in 2017 child pornography case