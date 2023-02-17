Woman hit, killed by car while crossing street in wheelchair, Pineville police say

A woman has died after she was hit by a car while in a motorized wheelchair on Thursday morning.

According to the Pineville Police Department, a car hit Ivy Perryman, 65, along North Polk Street around 6:30 that morning. Then, around around 10 a.m. that day, police confirmed Perryman died from her injuries.

The driver who hit Perryman stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers while they investigated, according to police.

At the time of the crash, Channel 9 could see only one lane of North Polk Street was open, and debris from the motorized wheelchair was scattered in the road.

“We believe that Miss Perryman was ‘in-between homes’ at the time of her death and she did not have a stable permanent address,” investigators said.

Police said Perryman had ties to Jacksonville, Florida. Pineville police are working with authorities there to help find her family members.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

