Pineville sex offender now facing rape charge

A Pineville sex offender who pleaded guilty to a rape charge more than a decade ago now is facing another rape accusation, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies took a report on Nov. 2 about an alleged sexual crime in the Pineville area. Detectives working on the case identified Tradale Andrew Williams, 30, as the suspect, reads a release.

Early on Nov. 16, the sheriff's office got information that Williams was driving in the Wardville area. Deputies found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but a chase started, reads the release.

More: Police: Help needed finding Alexandria man who fatally shot 18-year-old woman

More: Investigation underway after chase, shooting between driver, deputies

The chase ended in the 2700 block of MacArthur Drive in Alexandria after a tire deflation device was used.

Williams was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on charges of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm/carrying a concealed weapon by a felon and a parole violation.

He remains in jail with bail set at $675,000 and the parole hold.

According to the sheriff's office, Williams had pleaded guilty in November 2008 to a charge of forcible rape. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and to register as a sex offender for life.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Pineville sex offender now facing new rape accusation