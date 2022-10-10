Pineville sex offender takes deal; hearing moved for man charged in death of baby

A Pineville sex offender pleaded no contest on Monday to a felony charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile the day before his trial was to begin.

And, in another case, a man accused in the death of an infant girl had a hearing moved to next month.

Steven Louis Gardner, 54, is set to be sentenced by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard on Nov. 14. A felony charge of sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 was dropped as part of the plea bargain.

Gardner's attorney, George Higgins III, said his client was reserving his right to possibly later file a motion to reconsider his sentence.

Gardner initially was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office in September 2018 on the sexual battery charge, as well as three counts of indecent behavior. The arrest came just months after his May 2018 plea bargain in the district court to a reduced charge of video voyeurism, for which he received a two-year suspended sentence.

As part of that plea bargain, he had to register as a Tier I sex offender for 15 years.

After he was formally charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior in the new case, Gardner rejected an offer from the state of a 25-year prison sentence.

The state is represented by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall, who also is prosecuting the case against Charles Otis Sneed III.

Sneed, 21, is accused of killing 7-month-old Iris Zenora Ann McCree. He was indicted in August 2021 on a charge of first-degree murder.

The baby had been brought to an Alexandria hospital on May 1, 2021, in an unresponsive state, according to the Alexandria Police Department. She died two days later.

His hearing on a motion filed by the state that seeks to have a statement he gave Alexandria Police Department investigators admitted into evidence was continued because he has a new attorney, Christopher LaCour.

LaCour came aboard after Sneed fired his previous attorney, Chad Guillot, without a stated reason. A letter Sneed wrote to Guillot and admitted into the record only shows he told Guillot he no longer needed him.

The hearing was continued to Nov. 9.

