Piney Point disaster averted for now, seepage continues

Ben Montgomery
·3 min read

Emergency management officials working around the clock appear to have once again postponed a catastrophic environmental disaster at the old Piney Point phosphate plant where a huge man-made pond holding contaminated water is threatening to collapse.

Driving the news: Starting last week, a series of leaks developed in the walls of the abandoned phosphate production site’s largest pond, which originally contained about 480 million gallons of both saltwater — from dredging in the bay — and process water, the contaminated water from fertilizer production.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • On Friday, officials began frantically pumping the water from the pond into Tampa Bay at Port Manatee to try to reduce the pressure on the leaks.

  • They also began adding earthen reinforcement outside the pond to try to slow the seepage.

Why it matters: On Sunday, officials feared a worst-case scenario if a total breach developed: uncontrolled spurts of water could destabilize gypsum stacks containing radioactive material, and send as much as 20 feet of contaminated water flooding from the site.

  • Earlier in the weekend, officials had evacuated the area within about a mile of the site — five miles across Tampa Bay from Ft. DeSoto Park — where more than 300 people live.

The good news: No news. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, Manatee County officials said no uncontrolled leaks had developed.

  • Additional pumps were added to the berm around the pond, and pumping into Tampa Bay has reduced the total amount of contaminated water in the pond to less than 300 million gallons, said acting Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes.

  • The state DEP is monitoring coastal waters to catch any impacts to our environment and to make sure the state holds site owner HRK Holdings responsible for negative impacts, said agency head Noah Valenstein.

What's new: The possibility of collapse is still real. "We’re not out of the critical area yet," Hopes said. "We believe that by Tuesday we’ll be in a much better position and the risk will decrease dramatically."

Of note: "Manatee County utility customers can rest assured that their drinking water is completely safe to drink," said Manatee County commission chair Vanessa Baugh.

Flashback: For decades, environmentalists and regulators have warned that the site was a ticking time bomb.

  • A subsidiary of Borden, the milk company, built the plant in 1966, per the Tampa Bay Times, and soon was caught dumping waste into Bishop Harbor. More dumping occurred in February 1970, creating a series of fish kills that extended through the summer.

  • The plant changed hands at least four times, and through it all toxic leaks sickened workers, killed cattle and drove neighbors from their homes.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Florida works to avoid 'catastrophic' pond collapse

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond in the Tampa Bay area while evacuating the area to avoid a “catastrophic flood.” Manatee County officials say the latest models show that a breach at the old phosphate plant reservoir has the potential to gush out 340 million gallons of water in a matter of minutes, risking a 20-foot-high (about 6.1-meter-high) wall of water. “What we are looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis said at a press conference after flying over the old Piney Point phosphate mine.

  • 'Imminent' reservoir wall collapse threatens polluted flood of Tampa Bay

    Worsening of a week-old leak in the containment wall of the 480 million-gallon Piney Point waste water reservoir prompted DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over concerns over the possible collapse of stacks of phosphogypsum waste, primarily from fertilizer manufacturing, at the plant. "Structural collapse could occur at any time," Jacob Sauer, director of public safety for Florida's Manatee County, said in a briefing late on Saturday.

  • Toxic Wastewater Leak Poses Danger in Florida's Manatee County

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County on Saturday, April 3, as officials warned of the imminent collapse of a retention pond holding hundreds of millions gallons of toxic wastewater.Footage provided to Storyful by Manatee County Public Safety shows a rushing stream of contaminated water.The state-run Protecting Florida Together, website said the leak had been reported on March 26.On Saturday morning, Manatee County Public Safety said a significant leak had compromised the stability of the pond, which sits atop a phosphogypsum stack (often shortened to “gypsum stack”) near Piney Point, and ordered evacuations. Phosphogypsum is a regulated, radioactive substance that is the byproduct of fertilizer manufacturing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There are 27 gypsum stacks across Florida, WFLA reported.The gypsum stack at Piney Point is one of 27 across Florida, WFLA reported. Credit: Chloe Conboy/Manatee County Public Safety via Storyful

  • Florida county evacuated after breach in wastewater reservoir

    Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a local state of emergency in Manatee County, Florida, due to a severe leak in a wastewater reservoir. State environmental officials assure there is no threat of radioactive water.

  • 22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack - govt official

    (Reuters) -At least 22 members of Indian security forces were killed in a central Indian state by Maoist fighters, in one of the bloodiest attacks by the extreme left-wing insurgent group this year, officials said on Sunday. Security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked on Saturday in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation. "We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Maoist fighters," said a senior government official in Raipur, the capital of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh.

  • Aerial Footage Shows Toxic Wastewater Leak in Florida's Manatee County

    Florida Gov Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County on Saturday, April 3, as officials warned of the imminent collapse of a retention pond holding hundreds of millions gallons of toxic wastewater.Footage provided to Storyful by Manatee County Public Safety shows a rushing stream of contaminated water.The state-run Protecting Florida Together, website said the leak had been reported on March 26.On Saturday morning, Manatee County Public Safety said a significant leak had compromised the stability of the pond, which sits atop a phosphogypsum stack (often shortened to “gypsum stack”) near Piney Point, and ordered evacuations. Phosphogypsum is a regulated, radioactive substance that is the byproduct of fertilizer manufacturing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There are 27 gypsum stacks across Florida, WFLA reported.The gypsum stack at Piney Point is one of 27 across Florida, WFLA reported. Credit: Manatee County via Storyful

  • N Ireland sees 3rd night of unrest amid post-Brexit tensions

    Police and politicians in Northern Ireland appealed for calm on Monday after a third night of violence that saw Protestant youths start fires and pelt officers with bricks and gasoline bombs. The flareups come amid rising tensions over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and worsening relations between the parties in the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing Belfast government. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers were attacked in Londonderry on Sunday night, and there was also unrest in two pro-British unionist areas near Belfast.

  • An astronomer's colorful animation shows how Saturn's disappearing rings act like a 'mini solar system'

    If you unfurled Saturn's rings into lines, all the planets in the solar system could line up comfortably along their length.

  • Waste water reservoir leak threatens Tampa, FL

    A state of emergency was declared after a leak at a waste water reservoir south of Tampa, Florida threatened to flood the area with polluted water.The heightened threat forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.The leak in the containment wall of the Piney Point waste water reservoir was discovered about a week ago and has since worsened - prompting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over concerns of the possible collapse of stacks of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive.On Sunday, DeSantis visited the area.Authorities have been trying to drain any remaining polluted water from the property, which is owned by a company called HRK Holdings, to ease pressure on leaking containment walls to avoid a breach and flood.Acting Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes says with two pipes, 22,000 gallons per minute are being drawn and at that rate it will take 10-12 days to drain the water in a controlled fashion "so at least this material stays on Piney Point grounds."

  • Pandemic fuels staggering teacher shortages across the U.S.

    The pandemic has pushed teachers out of the workforce in droves, and many schools don't have a strong safety net to fill the gaps as children come back into classrooms. Why it matters: Teaching has been one of the toughest pandemic-era jobs, with pivots to remote learning and then risk of infection with school reopenings. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTeacher retirements are up 44% in Michigan since August, Chalkbeat in Detroit reports. “The pandemic is a game-changer. I think there’s going to be record retirements," Dwight Pierson, a high school teacher in St. Johns, Michigan, told Chalkbeat.Long Beach Unified, one of the largest school districts in California, saw teacher leaves of absences spike by 35% this year, per EdSurge.There's also no safety net, with substitute teacher shortfalls in many districts.73% of districts said their need for substitute teachers was more dire in 2020 than in 2019, per a recent Education Week survey of principals and school administrators. And 74% said the number of applicants for sub positions dropped.Case in point: Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia, which is one of the country's largest districts, with about 178,000 students, is dealing with a 30% drop in the number of available subs, according to the New York Times.What to watch: Schools are hiring. While many industries are still recovering from the initial pandemic crash, job openings for teachers are actually 2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at the jobs site Indeed, tells Axios.Go deeper: America's massive teacher shortfall is stunting student learningMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hunter Biden "100% certain" he will be cleared from DOJ probe

    Hunter Biden told CBS Sunday Morning he is "cooperating completely" with an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into his finances, and that he is certain that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.Why it matters: Hunter Biden's business dealings became a point of attack during the 2020 presidential election for Trump and other Republicans, who have tried to insinuate the presence of corruption in the Biden family. Biden confirmed last December that the probe is being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The interview, airing in two parts, comes ahead of the release of his book, "Beautiful Things," which comes out on April 6.What he's saying: Though the First Son said he couldn't disclose details about the investigation, he stated that he is "100% certain that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing.""All I can do is cooperate and trust in the process."He also addressed a New York Post report about a laptop of his that contained allegedly incriminating evidence that he had supposedly left in a Delaware repair shop two years ago. Biden said he couldn't recall leaving his laptop at a repair shop but noted, "there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 6 Things Every Homeowner Should Know About Property Taxes

    What is property tax? Property tax is one of the many responsibilities -- and expenses -- that come with owning a home. Counties, municipalities and school districts are just a few of the taxing...

  • Florida county fears "imminent" reservoir collapse

    The reservoir has been leaking for more than 10 days, and a representative for the company who owns the property has said that they have been working around the clock to prevent a "true catastrophe."

  • Rain showers fall on southern Texas

    Residents of Austin and surrounding areas kicked off their Easter weekend with light rain falling across the area.

  • SKorea's LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business

    South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services. LG's board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement. LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

  • Goalie Petr Mrazek to return for Hurricanes against Dallas Stars

    Mrazek has not played in an NHL game since dislocating his right thumb in a Jan. 30 game against the Stars at PNC Arena.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UOP hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with San Joaquin County

    The University of the Pacific hosted a vaccine clinic on Saturday in partnership with San Joaquin County. Those who attended the drive-thru clinic received their first doses. Appointments were required, and organizers say its a good thing that vaccine eligibility is expanding. “It’s actually nice to be able to open to more broad populations sooner than I thought it would be. Yea it started out as only, just like health care workers but now that we can open it for more people things are starting to look more bright.,” said Woojin Lim with Operation Immunization. People were able to make their appointments for their second doses before living the clinic.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout, noting there's no Publix in Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Publix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." Of note: "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Publix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free