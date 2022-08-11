Ping An Rejects HSBC’s Defense Against Spinoff

Denise Wee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance Group Co. isn’t convinced by HSBC Holdings Plc’s case against its proposed spinoff, arguing the lender is in need of urgent and radical change, according to a person familiar with the insurer’s views.

Ping An estimates a spinoff would generate an additional market value of $25 billion to $35 billion, release $8 billion in capital requirements, and save on headquarter and infrastructure costs, the person said. It argues that HSBC has only emphasized the downsides and challenges of spinning off the business.

Chairman Mark Tucker and Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn last week said the Chinese insurer’s Asian carve-out plan was unworkable and posed a major risk to the London-headquartered company. It would also put Hong Kong’s place as a global financial center at risk, with a break up of HSBC potentially having a “negative impact” on the former British colony, Quinn warned.

HSBC set out 14 reasons why changing the bank’s structure was a bad idea, ranging from the length of time it would take - the bank reckons as long as five years - to the loss of direct access to US dollars.

Ping An also argues that as HSBC Holdings Plc will remain a major shareholder of HSBC Asia, both parties can maintain global synergies.

