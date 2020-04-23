Ping An Reports YoY Growth of 5.3% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company in Q1 2020

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An," the "Group" or the "Company," HKEX:2318; SSE:601318) announced today its first quarter financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2020.

Amid the COVID-19-induced unfavorable conditions, including difficulties in offline operations, rising credit risk, volatile equity markets and falling interest rates, the Company adopted measures including a transformation toward online operations to mitigate impacts of the epidemic. Meanwhile, investment income fell sharply due to greater volatility of fair value gains and losses driven by nosediving capital markets both at home and abroad and the Company's implementation of the new accounting standards for financial instruments. In the first three months of 2020, net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company dropped 42.7% year on year to RMB26,063 million. However, operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company still rose 5.3% year on year to RMB35,914 million. Ping An achieved continuous growth in its retail customer base. As of 31 March 2020, the Group's total retail customers grew to 204 million. In the first quarter of 2020, the Group acquired 8.71 million new retail customers, 34.7% of whom were sourced from internet users within its five ecosystems. The Group's internet users increased by 3.7% from the beginning of 2020 to 534 million. The scale of Ping An's corporate business continued to grow steadily. Corporate premiums achieved through cross-selling reached RMB3,537 million, in which the written premium of the corporate channel rose by 173.2% year on year. The new financing scale increased by 92.2% year on year to RMB95,748 million.

Faced with these unexpected and sudden challenges from COVID-19, Ping An capitalized on its leading technologies to rapidly deploy various online initiatives, including remote office, to mitigate the impacts and maintain operations in an orderly manner. The initiatives enabled the Group to offer services without compromising anti-epidemic efforts. In addition, the Group closely tracked the development and trend of the epidemic, and fulfilled its mission as an insurer by supporting epidemic prevention and control with insurance services, cutting-edge technologies, and health expertise.

Financial businesses: Ping An Life developed innovative online operating models, Ping An Property & Casualty continued to grow, and Ping An Bank maintained balanced development

In the first three months of 2020, operating profit after tax of the life and health insurance business rose 23.0% year on year to RMB24,556 million. Ping An's traditional offline operations and high-value protection business were affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. Meanwhile, Ping An promoted the sales of simple, marketable online products with lower NBV margins to prepare for post-epidemic customer conversion. As a result, NBV of the life and health insurance business declined by 24.0% year on year to RMB16,453 million in the first three months of 2020. In response to changes in the market, industry and technology, the Company turned challenges into opportunities by leveraging technologies to enable online operations and agile responses while maintaining operational stability. The Company took innovative measures in team management, customer development, and product promotion to ensure normal business operations and accumulate new momentum for post-epidemic growth. The Company achieved efficient recruitment, training and customer acquisition by upgrading the online team management platform. In addition, Ping An Life supported the transformation toward online operations with the "product+" and "technology+" strategies.

Ping An Property & Casualty maintained stable business growth and excellent business quality. In the first three months of 2020, Ping An Property & Casualty recorded premium income of RMB72,589 million, up 4.9% year on year. Ping An Property & Casualty's combined ratio was 96.5%, down 0.5 pps and still better than the industry's. Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Ping An Property & Casualty integrated online services and launched "One-click Claims Services," thus enabling non-physical-contact claim settlement anytime and anywhere. As of March 31, 2020, registered users of the "Ping An Auto Owner" app exceeded 100 million for the first time, up 11.6% from the beginning of the year. In March 2020, the app had over 25 million monthly active users.