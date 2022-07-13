Pininfarina’s Hotly Anticipated All-Electric Battista Hypercar Is Now Officially in Production

Bryan Hood
·2 min read

Automobili Pininfarina’s electric hypercar is now a reality.

The coachmaker-turned-manufacturer announced on Wednesday that the Battista has entered series production at its atelier in the Piedmont region of Italy. And with an all-electric powertrain that can pump out 1,900 hp, the futuristic coupé is sure to give its close relative, the Rimac Nevera, a run for its money as the top performance-oriented EV on the market.

Production of the $2 million car, which Pininfarina is calling the “world’s first pure-electric hyper GT,” will be carried out in a dedicated 7,546-square-foot space located at the marque’s headquarters in Cambiano. A team of 10 craftspeople will build each Battista at the facility. Each EV takes 1,250 hours to complete, with the ultra-exclusive Anniversario variant requiring an additional 90 hours of work because of bespoke elements and a hand-applied finish.

Production of the Battista has begun in Italian city of Cambiano.
Production of the Battista has begun in Italian city of Cambiano. - Credit: Automobili Pininfarina

Why is it such a big deal that the Battista is going into production? Because the EV, which will be limited to just 150 examples, is a genuine battery-powered hypercar. It features a sleek, flowing design that’ll look familiar to anyone familiar with the coachbuilder’s past work. Even more impressive, though, is the powertrain that it shares with the Nevera. The setup includes four electric motors connected to a 120 kWh battery that combine to churn out an astonishing 1,900 hp and 1,696 ft lbs of torque (which is somehow still less than the 1,914 hp and 1,740 ft lbs of torque produced by its cousin). Thanks to all that power, the Battista can rocket from zero to 60 mph in 1.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 217 mph. It does all this while still maintaining a real-world range of 300 miles.

“The Battista hyper GT is the realization of a dream, which began with design icon Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina’s ambition to create a beautiful car bearing only the Pininfarina name,” the marque’s CEO, Per Svantesson, said in a statement. “We are proud to have achieved that goal and in doing so, we lead a movement into an exciting new luxury era, where design purity and a focus on sustainable innovations will shape a series of incredible new vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina.”

The in-production Automobili Pininfarina Battista from the side
The in-production Automobili Pininfarina Battista from the side

The company isn’t kidding about the Battista having entered production, either. Accompanying the announcement were pictures of the first production example of the car at its debut client test experience in Monaco, according to Motor1.com. That same EV will also be on hand at the Monterey Car Week next month for anyone who wants to see it in person.

