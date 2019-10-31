Pininfarina and Rossinavi Join Forces (Again) to Create the All-Aluminium Superyacht of Our Dreams

Click here to read the full article.

We’ve been patiently waiting for some drool-worthy concepts to emerge from the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—and, at last, our prayers have been answered. Pininfarina—the Italian marque best known for its high-performance sports cars—has just presented a sleek 215-foot (65-meter) superyacht finished entirely in aluminum.

The chrome-colored cruiser—known as the Super Sport 65—was designed in partnership with Italian shipyard Rossinavi and exudes effortless fluidity and captivating curves, just like your favorite Gran Turismo. The bow and stern are connected by one single line and the vessel has an eye-catching flying bridge which ensures it’s equal parts elegant and sporty.

Crafted from lightweight aluminum, Super Sport 65 features plenty of wide-open spaces—both indoor and outdoor—and can host up to 12 guests within six cabins. The lower deck is home to the cockpit, engine room and another seven cabins which are reserved specifically for the crew. Venture up the spiral staircase to the main saloon and you’ll look out a floor-to-ceiling window designed to let in swathes of natural light. Guests can recline in one of the several lounge areas with custom sofas, of course. The upper deck affords epic views of the ocean as well as the fore, aft and sides of the vessel, which are no less impressive. A jacuzzi and pool, anchoring each end of the vessel, offer you both hot and cool soaking options.

As you would expect—given its name and looks—Super Sport 65 has got plenty of power, too. She features a new four-engine propulsion system (4 x MTU 16V 2000 M96L) that delivers a gutsy 2,600 horses. Advantages include greater propulsion efficiency, lower consumption especially at slow speeds, a higher top speed of up to 30 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles when cruising at approximately 12 knots.

This is not the first time Pininfarina and Rossinavi have teamed up. The two previously collaborated on the Aurea superyacht concept back in 2017, and according to Chairman Paolo Pininfarina, the companies “speak the same language and share the same passion and values…The result is innovative, a pure synthesis of elegance and sportiness.” Given their track record so far, we can’t argue with that.

