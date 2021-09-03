Pininfarina Simulator Heads To Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s the perfect addition for the car nut who has it all…

When not actively driving on the road, some gearheads like to hone their skills behind the wheel of a simulator. Sure, you could play Forza on your Xbox at home, or if you’re really fancy get the wheel and pedals kit to make it more realistic. For those who want a truly high end simulation experience, there’s this ultra-exclusive Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic Simulator, which just so happens to be headed for the auction block this month.

How much do you know about the Ferrari F40? Find out here.

So far, only 9 of these have been made by the Italian car design firm in collaboration with The Classic Car Trust. This isn’t just any vehicle simulator, but instead was created to simulate driving a collector car. A selection of true driver’s cars as well as virtual roads and tracks from around the world can be enjoyed when you want to drive but not actually go anywhere.

If you’re thinking the simulator looks a little familiar, there’s good reason. Even though these were unveiled late last year, they draw on the design of the Cisitalia 202, a 2-seat grand tourer which Pinin Farina himself designed in the 1940s. That’s fitting since these simulators were made to commemorate 90 years since the man began his impactful career.

Hand made at the Pininfarina factory in Cambiano, Italy, this simulator features craftsmanship which would shame most cars. Among the fine details is a Nardi wood steering wheel, vintage Hanhart chronometer, Marrone Tobacco-shade Connolly leather upholstery, three pedals, and manual gear selector. Users view the tracks and road courses through a curved screen to simulate a windshield, making the simulator more immersive.

As if the simulator itself isn’t interesting enough, access to The eClassic Club and membership for the eClassic Member App for 3 years is included with the sale. That provides people with access to a community of collector car enthusiasts, training sessions, eAcademy coaching, races, and informal group drives.

This Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic Simulator crosses the block at the RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz event in Switzerland on September 17.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.