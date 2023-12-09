Pink Florida: Lawmaker proposes flamingo for state bird

Move over mockingbird. Here comes the flamingo.

Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, filed a bill (HB 753) this week that would designate the American flamingo as Florida state bird.

The designation would take the place of the mockingbird, which was approved in 1927, according to the bill.

The mockingbird is also the state bird for Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Also known as a Florida year-round resident, the mockingbird fiercely protects its family nest, and is a talent of music and mimic.

Just in time for National Pink Flamingo Day on Thursday, June 23, Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth of their baby pink flamingo chick.

