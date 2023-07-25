Pink-gun-wielding woman charged with attempted murder says she was defending herself

A woman accused of trying to kill four people during a fight outside a Daytona Beach club Saturday night is claiming self-defense, police Chief Jakari Young said on Tuesday, but he doesn't think the claim will hold up.

Karla Bermudez, 29, of Daytona Beach, was arrested at her Brentwood Drive home Monday afternoon, two days after she shot and injured four people during a fight in the back parking lot of Razzles nightclub at 611 Seabreeze Blvd. at 11:49 p.m. Saturday.

Young spoke about the shooting at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, saying evidence gathered from surveillance video does not support Karla Bermudez's claim.

When Bermudez was arrested, she made a spontaneous statement that she fired her gun in self-defense. She asked police to photograph injuries on her forehead and nose bridge, which she claimed she suffered during the fight, Young said.

But once she arrived at the police station, she asked for an attorney and stopped talking to police, Young said.

Alcohol was a factor

Police responding to the shooting Saturday night found that a woman had been shot in the abdomen and arm. A man was also shot in the abdomen and arm. Another man, who was selling water nearby was shot in the inner left thigh, and a woman, who was a bystander, was struck in the arm.

Investigators said that during the fight Bermudez shot the woman in the abdomen, and then shot the victim's boyfriend as he tried to separate them.

"So far in what our investigation revealed, we had four people shot but only two shots were fired that we are aware of," Young said. "That's what happens when you fire a weapon in close proximity."

All four victims are expected to make a full recovery, the chief said.

Police do not yet know what led to the fight when investigators said Bermudez pulled out a pink gun from her purse and fired it.

"There most definitely was a physical fight before the shooting and it's all captured on surveillance video from the nightclub. There were words exchanged, which led first to a fist fight, and then the gun coming out," Young said. "I believe alcohol played a factor in the shooting."

According to the incident report, a witness told police that it appeared a woman tried to run over Bermudez and two other women. The driver of the car then got out and started an argument, which turned physical. At that point, Bermudez pulled a gun and started shooting.

Police substation due to open soon

To reassure citizens that police are working to curb crime in the Seabreeze Boulevard corridor, Young said a beachside police substation is due to open soon at the corner of Glenview and Grandview boulevards.

"We should have the certificate of occupancy within the next two weeks," Young said. "So, no later than Sept. 1, I want both nightshifts working out of that location."

Young said his goal is to be "up close and personal" where the issues are occurring.

Young said his goal is to have officers at the substation and in the area from at least 10 p.m. until bars close every Friday and Saturday night. He believes he will have the manpower once new police recruits are deployed in a month's time.

The police chief said he is also working with city and community leaders to get more cameras and better lighting on Seabreeze Boulevard quickly.

"Yes we've had a lot of shootings but I could tell you that no one, maybe with the exception of the families of the victims, is bothered by what's going on in the city (more) than the police chief," Young said. "It bothers me because at our core I know this is a great city, and we are better than what's happening right now."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona woman tells police she shot four people in self-defense