Pink-handled Glock, $80 at center of double homicide outside city community center

Eighty dollars and a Glock handgun with a distinctive pink grip were at the center of an August gunfight outside Lawrence Gregory Community Center that left two men dead.

After making an arrest in what was the city’s third double homicide of 2023, the Tallahassee Police Department noted in court records that the shooting outside the city’s oldest community center on 1115 Dade Street sprang from a firearm transaction that morphed into a robbery and then murder.

Zyion Kilpatrick, 18, was arrested Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

On Aug. 22 at 9:17 p.m., the Consolidated Dispatch Agency began receiving calls about a shooting outside the center. When officers arrived, they found two men, Dalterius Shorter and Sadrick Mole, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records. Mole, lying on the sidewalk outside the center, was pronounced dead at the scene while Shorter, who was in the front seat a car, was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

“Fourteen spent .357 caliber cartridge cases and seven spent 9mm cartridge cases were found on the pavement around the area where Mole's body was lying,” an investigator wrote.

Police found phones in the vehicle and determined that Mole and Shorter had discussed a firearm transaction, according to court records.

'It's hell': Community center neighbors plead for safety upgrades after double murder

“Photographs sent to Shorter indicated that Mole wished to sell or trade to him a Glock handgun with a pink colored grip." However, in conversations with another person labeled only as "Witness 2," Shorter suggested he intended to lure Mole to a meeting and “do some sort of harm to Mole,” according to police.

Investigators said Shorter and Kilpatrick met Mole and another individual, referred to in court records as "Victim 1," in the parking lot for the transaction, which involved $80 and the pink-gripped handgun.

Mole left his Mercedes and the victim in his car and spoke to Shorter and Kilpatrick, who were armed with a handgun and AK-47 style pistol, outside their Chevy Malibu, according to police.

About 10 to 15 minutes later, the victim observed Shorter holding the AK-47 style pistol/firearm at an unarmed Mole after he had been apparently stripped of his pink-handled Glock. As Kilpatrick allegedly held the victim in the car at gunpoint and reached for the $80, a fight ensued outside the car and Mole was shot.

As Kilpatrick joined Shorter, the victim exited the car with his own Glock and a gun battle began between him and Shorter.

“Victim 1 said that he and the subject armed with the Glock handgun began discharging their firearms at one another,” investigators say. “He observed that subject fall to the ground, as if he had been struck by gunfire.”

The victim and Kilpatrick fled the scene before police came. At some point Kilpatrick was shot in the hand and sought treatment from a friend who lived nearby.

"The investigation collected physical evidence and witness statements that helped detectives identify Kilpatrick as a suspect and develop probable cause for an arrest," a spokesperson wrote in announcing the arrest.

Police spent weeks searching for Kilpatrick before he was arrested. According to police records, he told those close to him that he and Shorter were the actual victims of the robbery.

"TPD’s Career Criminal Unit located Kilpatrick on Oct. 6 and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Additionally, Kilpatrick was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest," the spokesperson said.

According to police, Kilpatrick’s juvenile criminal history “includes arrests for resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felony possession of cannabis, grand theft of a motor vehicle, assault, possession of ammunition by a delinquent, and three separate counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent; the most recent being in April of 2022.” He was released from a high-risk residential program in March.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police arrest teen in double murder at community center