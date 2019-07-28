'Pink Lady Bandit,' wanted by FBI after string of bank robberies along the East Coast

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the suspect who robbed four banks along the East Coast.

SALISBURY, Md. - The FBI is offering a $10,000 for information on a woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit," who is wanted in at least three other East Coast bank robberies.

The FBI Charlotte field office said the unidentified suspect hit a bank in Hamlet, North Carolina Friday and asked for the public's help in identifying her.

The first robbery occurred July 20 at the Orrstown Bank located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, according to the FBI. The second was committed at an M&T Bank branch in Rehoboth Beach and the third at the Southern Bank located in Ayden, North Carolina.

In each incident, authorities said the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. She has been nicknamed the "Pink Lady Bandit" because she carried a "distinctive pink handbag" during at least two of the robberies.

She is described as a white or Hispanic female between 5 feet 2 inches and 4 inches tall, who weighs about 130 pounds. In two of the robberies, the FBI flier shows the suspect wore yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball hat and carried the pink bag.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact their local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

