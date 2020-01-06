Pink Panther-inspired thieves swipe dozens of luxury watches in Paris weekend heists

The wave of reported thefts targeted wealthy people who left their homes for Christmas - REUTERS

Gangs likened to the Pink Panther have been blamed for a wave of reported thefts of luxury watches and other valuables in Paris as thieves target homes vacated by wealthy owners during the festive season.

Burglars reportedly swiped more than €1 million (£850,000) worth of Rolex watches and other prestige timepieces in the French capital last weekend alone in targeted thefts of apartments where “lights were off” suggesting owners were away over Christmas and New Year.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, two break-ins took place in the upmarket 16ème arrondissement, western Paris, and a third theft in the same district when thieves ripped a watch from a victim in the street.

On Saturday night, a businessman returned from a holiday break to find his collection of 19 top watches, including 11 Rolexes, had been swiped from a safe with police blaming “professional” criminals.

“They work the wealthy districts by scaling buildings and lighting. In a word, they pick out flats with no lamps lit,” one detective specialised in such thefts told Le Parisien.

“One climbs up and breaks in then lets the others in.”

The Pink Panthers, a shadowy syndicate of jewel thieves, is believed to have carried out up to 400 heists in the past two decades Credit: Maxim Shemetov /REUTERS More

Police sources said that in the past few years, international gangs, mainly from the Balkans, have homed in on watches and other valuables that are easy to sell.

Such gangs reportedly take inspiration from the Pink Panthers, a shadowy syndicate of jewel thieves hailing primarily from ex-Yugoslavia behind a string of spectacular heists over the past two decades and thought to have amassed riches surpassing €350 million.

They got their name in 2003, when London police found a stolen blue diamond ring inside a container of face cream - a subterfuge lifted from the Inspector Clouseau film series.

Members have been blamed for dozens of heists in France.

In the latest thefts, “either the teams go for safes by taking them off the wall and carrying them off in a sheet or duvet or they grab anything of value they can find,” said the police expert.

In a second theft last weekend, bunglers stole five Hermès and 10 Chanel bags as well as three luxury watches valued at €140,000 from a flat in avenue Foch - one of the most expensive in Paris.

In the third theft, a group of thieves tore off a watch from their victim as the person came out of a chic restaurant in the same area. “Such thefts are the work of teams from the suburbs,” said the expert.

“They target bars and nightclubs in search of drunken prey and are only interested in watches that are easy to spot and rip off.”

Around 100 expensive watches were stolen in Paris last year either from homes or in muggings, according to police sources. Some turned out to be inside jobs in which the alleged victim was in on the act.