Pink says her 11-year-old daughter will have a 'minimum wage' job on her upcoming tour

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart (from left) attend the American Music Awards on November 20, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Pink, 43, appeared on "Today" on Tuesday to discuss her album release and upcoming tour.

The "So What" singer will be joined on the road by her two children Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6.

Pink revealed that her daughter Willow will have a "minimum wage" job on tour.

Pink revealed that her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, will have a job on Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The singer told "Today" hosts Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly on Tuesday that both Willow and her son Jameson, 6, would be joining her on tour.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink told the hosts. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state."

In addition to reviewing the concept of minimum wage, Pink also taught her daughter how to negotiate her salary.

"I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math," Pink said to Guthrie and Daly.

The singer didn't elaborate on what Willow's job would entail.

However, Pink has been open about her daughter's musical talents in recent years. In 2018, the two each sang a record on "The Greatest Showman: Reimagined" soundtrack. In December 2022, Pink shared a video of Willow's first singing recital on Instagram. The 11-year-old performed "The Rose Song," originally sung by Olivia Rodrigo for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Rodrigo commented on Pink's post, "I'm crying!!!!! what a special girl."

Willow Sage Hart and Pink perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards broadcasted on May 23, 2021. Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo have wowed audiences before with their joint performances.

In May 2021, Willow joined her mom on stage at the Billboard Music Awards to perform their duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine." Then 9-year-old Willow and Pink showed off their aerial acrobat moves, singing while suspended in the air.

Pink's tour is set to begin on June 7 in the UK where she will perform her ninth studio album, "Trustfall," released on February 17. She'll begin performing in the US on July 26.

