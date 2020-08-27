Pink shares photo of husband Carey Hart after 'successful' surgery: 'Let the healing begin'

Pink recently revealed that her husband Carey Hart underwent a "successful" surgery and is now on the mend.

The three-time Grammy-winning singer, 40, posted a photo on Wednesday of her husband, 45, lying in his hospital bed while wearing a mask after undergoing rotator cuff surgery.

"My man baby. I love him so," Pink captioned her post. "Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow."

Hart also shared the same photo, praising his superstar wife in his caption for helping him out. "Surgery was a success!!!" he wrote. "Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, @pink . She is my rock when I’m banged up. Time to get on the mend. 👍👍"

He also shared a photo before the operation and expressed his gratitude for the support he's received. "It’s go time!!!! Thanks for all the well wishes! Ready to get the healing process going. 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼. #FixThisShoulder" he wrote.

Hart shared an update earlier this week, admitting that he felt the surgery was "gonna suck."

"But gonna put my head down and come out stronger on the back side!" he vowed. Hart's surgery comes after Pink revealed earlier this year that she and the couple's 3-year-old son Jameson recovered from COVID-19.

