Pink stops Sydney concert after fan goes into labor

Pink’s concert in Sydney, Australia, had a sweet surprise when a fan reportedly went into labor during the show.

Video posted on social media captured the moment the singer paused her Friday night show at Allianz Stadium in Moore Park after fans alerted her to a woman near the front who needed medical assistance, according to local station 7News.

“That’s exciting,” Pink said in the video. “I really don’t know what to say. ... Good luck. It’s going to be great.”

Pink later commented on the moment in an Instagram post.

“That was a wet one!!!!! Come rain or shine- we are out here,” she wrote, referring to the downpour of rain during her show. “We helped bring a baby into the world, we found a new favorite candy bar- Jamo made his debut, and I outlasted my entire family. Also flashed the crowd on the way back to dressing room. By accident. I think. I’m so happy to be here!!!!!!”

This is the second time a fan has gone into labor at Pink’s Summer Carnival stadium tour. In July, concertgoer Angela Mercer went into labor at a Boston show and walked to the hospital to give birth.

She named her son Aycen Hart, a "serendipitous" connection to Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, though the new mom had picked the name months before the concert, she told TODAY.com.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com