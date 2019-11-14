Pink will swap music for family time in 2020 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

In 2019, we saw a lot of Pink, thanks to her album "Hurts 2B Human" and her record-breaking Beautiful Trauma tour. Well, hopefully that'll hold you for a while because in 2020, she's stepping away from the spotlight to be with her kids and husband.

"We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow's back in school now," she told Entertainment Tonight at the CMA Awards Wednesday night. "Jameson's going to start pre-school soon. It's kind of the year of the family."

"And [my husband] Carey [Hart] has a lot going on as well," she added. "He's super-supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."

Pink and Carey will celebrate their 14th anniversary in January, and Pink told ET, "He deserves a trophy! We used to make a big deal out of it, now we're just lucky to be together."

Pink brought the family with her to the awards show and said having 8-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Jameson enhanced her experience.

"They just make it fun for me. There's just so much to see, and it's really cool," she told ET. "This is [Willow's] second CMAs. She was a princess last time."

At the CMAs, Pink performed a duet with country star Chris Stapleton on her song "Love Me Anyway."