Pinnacle Financial Partners' Dale Mitchell talks about affordable housing in Nashville

In 2023, the Urban Land Institute declared that Nashville was the No. 1 "market to watch" in the nation for the third year in a row.

Observers, investors, visitors and potential new residents see great promise in Music City's growth and rising prosperity.

But the city, like many other thriving urban centers in America, faces an affordable housing crisis that leaders in the private and public sector are working to address.

Among them is Dale Mitchell, community development coordinator for Pinnacle Financial Partners in the Middle Tennessee area.

Dale Mitchell

He oversees Community Reinvestment Act initiatives and supports underserved communities and individuals.

On Episode 385 of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, Mitchell talked about what that means and why so much of his work is not centered in downtown.

Downtown, with its changing skyline and iconic structures such as the AT&T aka "Batman building," has become synonymous with Nashville, but there is so much more to the county, which measures 525 square miles and where the vast majority of its 700,000-plus residents live outside downtown.

Mitchell, who graduated from high school in Nashville, consider the city "home" and he said his passion is to build a strong community for all to live and play.

He encouraged viewers to "give back" and invest in others to be their best.

Watch the video for the full conversation.

