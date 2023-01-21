Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share on the 24th of February. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Pinnacle Financial Partners' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having paid out dividends for 9 years, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Pinnacle Financial Partners' payout ratio sits at 12%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 17.0% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 13% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Pinnacle Financial Partners has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Pinnacle Financial Partners has been growing its earnings per share at 21% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Pinnacle Financial Partners that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

