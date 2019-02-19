Pinnacle West (PNW) to Post Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2018 results on Feb 22, before market opens. In the last four quarters, the company delivered average positive earnings surprise of 6.15%.



What Does the Zacks Model Say?



Our proven model shows that Pinnacle West is likely to beat estimates as it has the right combination of two key ingredients. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has Earnings ESP of +4.17%.



Zacks Rank: Pinnacle West currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The combination of Pinnacle West’s Zacks Rank #2 and +4.17% ESP makes us confident of an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly results.



We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Factors at Play



Positive customer growth and disciplined cost management continue to support Pinnacle West throughout the first nine months of 2018. We believe the trend to sustain when the company releases quarterly numbers. Increasing single-family housing permits, solid job, income growth and customer growth in Metro Phoenix areas will make a positive impact on demand.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents, which reflects growth of 0.6% in the past 30 days.



Other Stocks to Consider



Investors can also consider the following players from the same industry, which also have the right combination of elements to beat estimates in the to-be-reported quarter.



OGE Energy Corporation OGE has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2018 results on Feb 21.



Alliant Energy Corporation LNT has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2018 results on Feb 21



NiSource Inc NI has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter 2018 results on Feb 20.

