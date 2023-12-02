Pinned between cars, Miami-Dade officer shoots driver, police say

A robbery suspect, speeding from police in a Dodge Challenger, crashes into a light pole, but manages to gun the gas and nudge his car forward, hitting and pinning a Miami-Dade police officer against his own cruiser.

That’s when the officer fired his weapon, hitting the driver, according to a scenario described by Miami-Dade Det. Luis Sierra.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the officer and the suspect to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday evening after the incident, which was reported around 6:45 p.m. at Northwest 63rd Street and 21st Avenue in the Brownsville-Gladeview area of northwest Miami. The officer is expected to recover. The suspect was in critical but stable condition, police said.

“It’s a scary situation,” Sierra said Friday night at a news conference at the scene, Miami Herald partner CBS News Miami reported. “Thankfully, the officer is going to be OK. I don’t know what the thought process was of the individual driving the vehicle.”

Here’s what Miami-Dade police will say Saturday:

Officers with the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail bureau were patrolling Gladeview when they saw a white Dodge Challenger speeding at Northwest 70th Street and 18th Avenue. Police flashed their lights to get the driver to pull over. Instead, he accelerated and slipped from view. Police issued a “be-on-the-lookout,” Sierra said.

Soon after, the Dodge Challenger was seen again speeding blocks away when it smashed into an electric pole on Northwest 63rd Street and 21st Avenue near a laundromat.

That’s when the robbery officer approached the car.

“The subject accelerated towards one of our officers striking him and pinning him against his own vehicle,” Sierra said at the media conference.

The officer was able to discharge his firearm and hit the subject, Sierra said. The Challenger’s windshield had bullet holes, CBS reported. A passenger in the Dodge was not injured and was held for questioning, according to Sierra’s report.

The Herald reached out to Sierra for more details Saturday.

The names of the injured officer and the suspect were not released. Florida Department of Law Enforcement is continuing an investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information can contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.