I Pinned This to My Dream Home Board Before I Realized It's an Event Space

After a year-long hiatus from the platform, I've suddenly found myself frequenting Pinterest again this year. It's a borderline obsession. Perhaps it's a sign of where my head is at. I'm in house-buying mode. I felt the urge hit me last year but it's in full swing now. I really am feeling the need to nest and create a space of my very own. A home. So, as you can imagine, I have been pinning interiors I love to my dream home board and when these gorgeous images came across my desk I immediately wanted to do the same. That is until I realized it's not actually a house, rather an exciting new event space in Culver City, Los Angeles called Festoon.

The 1900 square foot space is stunning and was dreamt up by the cool trio at 100 Layer Cake, Jillian Clark, Kristina Meltzer, and Amanda Dawbarn. But then I have come to expect nothing less from the insanely talented Sarah Sherman Samuel—she's also the mastermind behind Mandy Moore's truly jaw-dropping Pasadena home.

And while much to my disappointment you can't move in, you can rent Festoon as an event space (and natural light photo studio) for dinner parties, corporate parties, weddings, birthdays, baby showers, pretty much any event you can dream up. Scroll through the images to hear more about how Samuel designed the cool space.

The 100 Layer Cake team wanted the main space to be really versatile. That is able to host anything from intimate dinners to workshops to photo shoots and everything in between.

Since the space will be used for multiple functions across varying party themes, they needed it to be akin to a blank canvas that you could layer personality on top of that felt unique to the person renting it. It will also double as a workspace for the 100 Layer Cake team and a space for photo shoots.

Before they moved in, the space had been a big office, so they tore out the electrical cords that went from the floor to the ceiling, installed floor-to-ceiling windows, and a new full back kitchen, as well as a front bar area. Tiles were also installed in the bathroom, and the entire thing got a fresh coat of paint.