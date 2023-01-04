Pinning Down FoundPac Group Berhad's (KLSE:FPGROUP) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

FoundPac Group Berhad's (KLSE:FPGROUP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.2x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 12x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

The earnings growth achieved at FoundPac Group Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is FoundPac Group Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like FoundPac Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 3.6% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.7% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's alarming that FoundPac Group Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of FoundPac Group Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

