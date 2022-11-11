Pinning Down MAG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MAG) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

There wouldn't be many who think MAG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MAG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, MAG Holdings Berhad has been doing very well. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

MAG Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 45%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's curious that MAG Holdings Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that MAG Holdings Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for MAG Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on MAG Holdings Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

