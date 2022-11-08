Pinning Down Plenitude Berhad's (KLSE:PLENITU) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

It's not a stretch to say that Plenitude Berhad's (KLSE:PLENITU) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Plenitude Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Plenitude Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 110%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 41% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Plenitude Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Plenitude Berhad's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Plenitude Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Plenitude Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Plenitude Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

